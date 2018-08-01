ANC to seek constitutional change for land reform

File: The ANC has said it will not pursue land reform in a way that threatens food security or economic growth. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the African National Congress (ANC) will push ahead with plans to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The comments come after the ANC said in May it would "test the argument" that land redistribution without compensation is permitted under current laws, a move that would have avoided the risky strategy of trying to change the constitution.

The proposal was first adopted in December by the party.

"It has become pertinently clear that our people want the constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation as demonstrated in the public hearings," Ramaphosa said in a recorded address to the nation.

"The ANC will through the parliamentary process finalise the proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be affected."

The ANC has said it will not pursue land reform in a way that threatens food security or economic growth.

