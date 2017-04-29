Junk status is painful after 27 years of fighting to liberate SA: Tito Mboweni

File: Without mentioning individuals, former Reserve Bank governor and ANC NEC member Tito Mboweni says the current crop of leaders lack basic values. Photo: Sapa / Werner Beukes

CAPE TOWN - Former Reserve Bank governor and current ANC NEC member Tito Mboweni says South Africa's reputation has been tarnished internationally following recent political upheavals.

Speaking to ANC-aligned Sasco students in Cape Town on Friday, he said more leaders needed to understand South Africa's current economic situation, and what being downgraded to junk status meant for poor people.

Mboweni said that in 2008 the country celebrated when it reached investment-grade status -- only to be downgraded to junk in less than a decade.

"After all this hard work that we did we are now back to junk status.

"It’s a painful personal journey for some of us ... It took us 27 years [to liberate South Africa] .. I am now 58 years of age. I don't have another 27 years to start from scratch," he said

Without mentioning individuals, Mboweni said the current crop of leaders lacked basic values.

"One of the things that we've been missing when we train leadership is an emphasis on ethical values. The money that is collected through taxation is not for the benefit of individuals but for the benefit of the people."

Mboweni also said comments by some ANC members that junk status wasn't all bad were worrying.

He said those who spoke on behalf of the ANC needed to be informed of the true impact it would have on the poorest of the poor.



eNCA