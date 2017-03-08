Soweto hostage-taker kills himself

SOWETO - A, 37-year-old man who held his ex-girlfriend hostage in Soweto has died after shooting himself.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant colonel Lungelo Dlamini, negotiations with the man began at approximately 7:30 am on Tuesday morning.

The man had taken his girlfriend hostage after she opened a case of assault and malicious damage to property against him.

He was attempting to force the woman to drop the charges after hearing that police were looking for him.

Dlamini said "negotiations failed and police moved in. The suspect had shot himself and the hostage. She is in a stable condition after being taken to the hospital."

The man died at the scene; police confiscated an illegal firearm.

eNCA