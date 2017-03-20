Protests halt Soweto Metrorail train services

File: Gauteng Metrorail services between Dube and New Canada stations are cancelled due to protest action causing operations to be unsafe. Photo: Flickr/SAR Connecta

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

SOWETO - Metrorail has confirmed that train services between Dube and New Canada stations are cancelled due to protest action causing operations to be unsafe.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesman Lillian Mofokeng said service delivery protests have halted operations since 4am.

Protesters have placed burning tires and rubble on the train tracks.

The transport provider said they will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops but are unable to confirm when the lines will be running again.

eNCA