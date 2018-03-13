Sparks fly as Shivambu questions Gigaba

CAPE TOWN 13 March 2018 - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba denies that Ajay Gupta has a South African passport. He was responding to a question from EFF MP Floyd Shivambu during the Eskom inquiry in Parliament on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT - Things got heated in Parliament when EFF MP Floyd Shivambu questioned Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba during the inquiry into Eskom.

MP Shivambu: 'Do you have a bank account in Dubai?'



Gigaba: 'I do not have an account in Dubai.'#StateCapture on #SOEs — AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018

'When you're asked questions, do not attempt to act cleverer,' says MP Shivambu.

'Don't you act cleverer and deny facts,' says Min Gigaba.#StateCapture on #SOEs — AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018

Gigaba is appearing before Parliaments to answer questions on his involvement in governance issues at state-owned enterprises.

'Did you give your girlfriend R500 000 in cash that you had got from the Guptas?' asks MP Shivambu.



'There are also allegations about you, Mr Sivambu!' Min Gigaba replies. He denies they are true.#StateCapture on #SOEs — AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018

Shivambu questioned Gigaba about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

EFF MP Shivambu asks Min Gigaba how many times he has been to the #Gupta family home; '2 or 3 times', says Gigaba. #StateCapture on #SOEs



'How many times? Clarify?' insists Shivambu.

'I don't recall,' says Gigaba. 'It is not official, so it is not in my diary. I can't recall.' — AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018

Watch the video above

