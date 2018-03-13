Sparks fly as Shivambu questions Gigaba

PARLIAMENT - Things got heated in Parliament when EFF MP Floyd Shivambu questioned Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba during the inquiry into Eskom.
MP Shivambu: 'Do you have a bank account in Dubai?'— AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018
Gigaba: 'I do not have an account in Dubai.'#StateCapture on #SOEs
'When you're asked questions, do not attempt to act cleverer,' says MP Shivambu.— AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018
'Don't you act cleverer and deny facts,' says Min Gigaba.#StateCapture on #SOEs
Gigaba is appearing before Parliaments to answer questions on his involvement in governance issues at state-owned enterprises.
'Did you give your girlfriend R500 000 in cash that you had got from the Guptas?' asks MP Shivambu.— AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018
'There are also allegations about you, Mr Sivambu!' Min Gigaba replies. He denies they are true.#StateCapture on #SOEs
Shivambu questioned Gigaba about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.
EFF MP Shivambu asks Min Gigaba how many times he has been to the #Gupta family home; '2 or 3 times', says Gigaba. #StateCapture on #SOEs— AC Fick (@acfick72) March 13, 2018
'How many times? Clarify?' insists Shivambu.
'I don't recall,' says Gigaba. 'It is not official, so it is not in my diary. I can't recall.'
