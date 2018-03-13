Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Sparks fly as Shivambu questions Gigaba

  • South Africa
CAPE TOWN 13 March 2018 - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba denies that Ajay Gupta has a South African passport. He was responding to a question from EFF MP Floyd Shivambu during the Eskom inquiry in Parliament on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT - Things got heated in Parliament when EFF MP Floyd Shivambu questioned Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba during the inquiry into Eskom.

Gigaba is appearing before Parliaments to answer questions on his involvement in governance issues at state-owned enterprises.

 

Shivambu questioned Gigaba about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

