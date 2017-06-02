Special courts planned to deal only with sexual offences

CAPE TOWN 02 JUNE 2017 – Jeanne Bodenstein of the Rape Crisis Centre says research shows that when courts do not deal exclusively with sexual offences such cases don’t get prioritised. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Courts dedicated exclusively to sexual offence cases will be opened around the country.

The governments has committed to the rollout of such courts.

This comes in the wake of a series of rapes and murders of women and girls.

Non-profit organisations the Rape Crisis Centre and the Women’s Legal Centre lobbied Parliament to amend current legislation in order to set up the special courts

It is hoped special survivors' waiting rooms will make visits to the courtroom less traumatic and help improve conviction rates.

The changes will be reflected in the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill, soon be open for public comment.

