Speedster to appear in KZN court

File: A 24-year-old speedster will appear in court after he was caught travelling at 224km/h on the N2 south. Photo: Pixabay / qimono

JOHANNESBURG - A 24-year-old motorist is due to appear in Scottburgh magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The man, who was driving a Golf 6 GTi, from Bluff in Durban was caught travelling at 224km/h on the N2 south.

“He was briefly detained at Scottburgh police before being released on R5,000 bail,” said Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

He warned that excessive speed and reckless and negligent driving were major factors behind the high number of road deaths in South Africa.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation calls for a very heavy sentence to be handed down to speedster including the cancellation of his driver’s licence.”

Africa News Agency