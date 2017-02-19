Spend Zuma statue money on Marikana investigation instead: DA

File: The North West government has advertised its intention to build a 6m-high statue of President Jacob Zuma in Groot Marico, where he was arrested decades ago. Photo: EPA/Kim Ludbrook

RUSTENBURG – South Africa did not need “monuments to corruption and unemployment” in the form of statues of President Jacob Zuma, and the money would be better spent elsewhere, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

The money allocated to an enormous six-metre-high bronze statue of Zuma that the North West ANC government “is hellbent on building” in Groot Marico would be much better spent on a long list of priorities that would benefit the people of South Africa, DA North West leader and MPL Joe McGluwa said.

Job creation, services, and infrastructure were desperately lacking and should be addressed well before statues were built, he said.

It emerged this week that North West had published in the Government Gazzette its plans to erect the statue. It did not give the amount of money it was willing to spend.

McGluwa said: “The statue millions would be much better and much more appropriately spent on completing the Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] investigation into the [August 2012] Marikana massacre that left 34 people dead at the hands of the state in the North West province,” he said.

Since 2016 Ipid had begged Parliament for R5-million to fund the remainder of its Marikana investigation in line with the Farlam commission of inquiry’s remedial action; yet no funds had been available for this.

“South Africa as a nation, and the North West province, deserve for the horrific events of Marikana to be taken seriously by the government and an investigation by Ipid is essential to properly identify wrongdoing.

"Until the investigation is fully funded the Marikana massacre is not being properly addressed by the ANC government. which would clearly rather spend millions on a statue.”

The funding that Ipid required for completing the Marikana investigation should be a national priority and a multimillion-rand statue of Zuma was a national shame.

“We do not need monuments to corruption and unemployment by building statues to Jacob Zuma; we need healing for the wounds that Marikana has inflicted,” McGluwa said.

African News Agency