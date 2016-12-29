Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Spring tide warning: Bathers urged to exercise caution

  • South Africa
File: The New Moon Spring Tide is expected to bring stronger than normal rip currents around South Africa’s coastline. Photo: eNCA / Estelle Bronkhorst

DURBAN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is warning beachgoers of intense rip currents on Thursday.

The New Moon Spring Tide is expected to bring stronger than normal rip currents around South Africa’s coastline.

They increase the possibility of swimmers being dragged out to sea.

The NSRI has warned bathers to be more careful until the currents subside on Monday.

They says bathers should stick to areas patrolled by life guards.

A number of drownings have been reported over the holiday season.

eNCA

