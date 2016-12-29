Spring tide warning: Bathers urged to exercise caution

File: The New Moon Spring Tide is expected to bring stronger than normal rip currents around South Africa’s coastline. Photo: eNCA / Estelle Bronkhorst

DURBAN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is warning beachgoers of intense rip currents on Thursday.

Rip-currents at their strongest intensity Wed 28th, Thu 29th, Fri 30th December and lasting up until Mon 2nd Jan... https://t.co/bV1FOtPfko pic.twitter.com/NDRZj6dEKw — NSRI (@NSRI) December 28, 2016

The New Moon Spring Tide is expected to bring stronger than normal rip currents around South Africa’s coastline.

They increase the possibility of swimmers being dragged out to sea.

The NSRI has warned bathers to be more careful until the currents subside on Monday.

They says bathers should stick to areas patrolled by life guards.

A number of drownings have been reported over the holiday season.

eNCA