St Albans prison on lockdown after brawl

File: The Correctional Services department says steps have been taken to bolster security at the country’s prisons. Photo: eNCA/Sethembiso Zulu

PORT ELIZABETH - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has suspended “with immediate effect until further notice” visits to prisoners at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth.

Spokesperson Logan Maistry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla, and DCS National Commissioner Zach Modise would visit the prison and a media briefing would be held later on Tuesday after a stabbing spree left three inmates dead on Monday.

According to reports, it is alleged that at approximately 09h00, inmates at St. Albans Maximum Correctional Centre attacked officials with sharp objects.

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that 25 prisoners and five prison officials sustained injuries during the ensuing chaos.

Most of the victims were stabbed.

“Correctional Services, emergency services and other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and managed to restore order. Investigations are continuing, and further updates will be provided,” Maistry said.

Investigations are continuing, and further updates will be provided.

The Correctional Services department says steps have been taken to bolster security at the country’s prisons.

Maistry said, "We take security very, very seriously because that’s our full mandate, and especially during the December January period."

- additional reporting ANA

eNCA