Staff shortages at SAPS a nationwide problem: Cele

  • South Africa
File: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A shortage of officers at South African Police Service (SAPS) stations is nationwide, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed on Friday.

He was responding to community queries in Chatsworth about high crime levels in the area.

Chatsworth police station in KwaZulu-Natal is short of 16 officers and 12 vehicles, Cele said.

Just a few weeks ago, a nine-year-old girl was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Shallcross, which sparked anger and anti-crime protests by the community.

Cele did not promise to solve the issue of staff shortages anytime soon.

The minister also revealed that four officers were arrested in the area on Friday as he addressed, among other issues, corruption.

Cele urged locals to report corrupt officers.

“If there are members of the SAPS who are rotten, bring them to us... We want this to be an organisation of excellence.”

