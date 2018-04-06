Stage set for ‘most important congress in DA’s history’

File: The Democratic Alliance is to discuss policy at its federal congress in Pretoria this weekend. Photo: Twitter / @moloisrj

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is to hold its federal congress at the weekend and is touting it as “the most important congress in the DA’s history”.

The official opposition says it will be discussing more than 50 resolutions during the congress.



Among the policy resolutions to be discussed are employment, social grants, healthcare, education, economic development, land reform, corruption and undoing the recent VAT increase.

In the week leading up to the congress the term of office for DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been causing tension in the party, with the DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, writing a scathing letter to delegates calling for the scrapping of a proposal to extend Maimane’s tenure by two years.

Racial quotas have also been in the spotlight, with DA leaders defending proposed amendments to the party's constitution, championed by Maimane.

Two members of Parliament, Gavin Davis and Michael Cardo, wrote to delegates attending the April DA congress cautioning against the amendments.

In addition, the DA is still dealing with the increasingly messy disciplinary processes of its Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille.

De Lille has said she will continue to fight for an open disciplinary hearing, despite the DA charging her with a new offence.

The mayor accuses the party of trying to bankrupt her.

