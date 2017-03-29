Standing ovation as Motlanthe quotes Kathrada's call for Zuma to step down

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe delivered the eulogy at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Standing applause met Ahmed Kathrada's call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe read the struggle icon's letter during the eulogy at Kathrada's funeral.

Zuma did not attend, in respect of the family's wishes.

Many ANC stalwarts were present.

Sophia Williams-de Bruyn, the last living leader of the 1956 Women's March, was one of the speakers.

She said she'll forever treasure Kathrada's kind nature, and how he spoke truth to power.

The veteran died in hospital early on Tuesday morning.

He was recovering from brain surgery when he contracted pneumonia.

Uncle Kathy, as he was affectionately known, was one of the last three surviving Rivonia treason trialists.

He was buried at Johannesburg's Westpark Cemetery.

eNCA