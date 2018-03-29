Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

State calls 207 witnesses in Zuma corruption case

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG 29 March 2018 - Former president Jacob Zuma has been officially summoned to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next week. eNCA's Annika Larsen has more.​ Video: eNCA
File: Former president Jacob Zuma has been summonsed to appear in court next week. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has now officially been summoned to appear in the Durban High Court next week.

He faces charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The state has a list of 207 witnesses who will testify in the trial.

Schabir Shaik is not on the state's witness list.

Other witnesses include Patricia de Lille and new SARS boss Mark Kingon.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close