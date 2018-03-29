State calls 207 witnesses in Zuma corruption case

File: Former president Jacob Zuma has been summonsed to appear in court next week. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG 29 March 2018 - Former president Jacob Zuma has been officially summoned to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next week. eNCA's Annika Larsen has more.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has now officially been summoned to appear in the Durban High Court next week.

He faces charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Former President Jacob Zuma to appear in Durban High Court in just over a week alongside Co -accused Thales SA. Here is official summons #ZumaCharges @eNCA pic.twitter.com/nZwodmT2fK — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 29, 2018

The state has a list of 207 witnesses who will testify in the trial.

Schabir Shaik is not on the state's witness list.

BREAKING: State has 207 witnesses in #Zuma Corruption trial. Original list had 2018. Schabir Shaik is not on state witness list. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/KgRJGdk8Dy — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 29, 2018

Exclusive: Breaking: #Zuma Trial state witness list does not include Schabir Shaik. On list of 207 witnesses is Vivian Reddy, SARS Boss Mark Kingon, Andrew Feinstein @eNCA pic.twitter.com/zywmQcdK9h — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 29, 2018

Other witnesses include Patricia de Lille and new SARS boss Mark Kingon.

eNCA