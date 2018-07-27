WATCH: State capture hearings to start in August

File: Hearings into state capture will begin in August. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Hearings into state capture will begin in August.

On Friday, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector Including Organs of State announced that the hearings will be sitting on 20 August.

The commission is headed by Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo says names of witnesses to be called in #StateCapture inquiry will not be announced today but in due course before 20 August. — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 27, 2018

The public has been called to come forward with evidence and information.

National Treasury has allocated R230-million for a six-month inquiry into state capture.

Zondo says hes concerned there’s not much info coming from public saying there has been some info but not as much. #StateCapture inquiry — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 27, 2018

eNCA