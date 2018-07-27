DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: State capture hearings to start in August

  • South Africa
File: Hearings into state capture will begin in August. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Hearings into state capture will begin in August.

On Friday, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector Including Organs of State announced that the hearings will be sitting on 20 August.

READ: Terms of state capture inquiry gazetted

The commission is headed by Justice Raymond Zondo.

 

 

The public has been called to come forward with evidence and information.

National Treasury has allocated R230-million for a six-month inquiry into state capture.

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close