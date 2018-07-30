State capture inquiry responds to claims it awarded dodgy tender

File: A statement from commission chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo, said it needed more time to investigate the claims contained in a weekend article by the City Press. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Herman Verwey

CAPE TOWN - The commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday said it was "looking into" allegations that it appointed a subsidiary of a company accused of corruption in the public sector to provide security to the commission without proper tender processes being followed.

A statement from commission chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo, said it needed more time to investigate the claims contained in a weekend article by the City Press.

"After the Secretary of the Commission Dr Khotso De Wee, had brought the matter to the attention of Chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, the journalist was informed that the Commission will look into the matter and revert to him," the statement said.

"The time that he afforded the Commission [to respond to the allegations] was inadequate. Nevertheless, the Commission is looking into the allegations and will inform the public of what it has found after the Chairperson has been furnished with all relevant information."

The City Press article outlines how Global Technology Systems (GTS), a subsidiary of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa Group), secured a R10-million tender to install and maintain CCTV and access control systems at the Zondo commission's premises in Johannesburg.

Bosasa officials are accused of paying bribes to state officials to secure millions of rands in tenders, according to a Special Investigating Unit report.

African News Agency