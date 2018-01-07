State capture is treason: Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - SA Communist Party (SACP) secretary general Blade Nzimande has called for an end to corporate state capture, which he denounced as treasonous.

He was speaking at an SACP commemoration of the life of long-time party chairperson Joe Slovo in Soweto on Saturday.

"What are the threats to 2019 election cause that will determine what we do as an alliance? We must minimise the risk of losing 2019. That’s why we say part of the cure is a reconfigured alliance. We want immediate decisive action to stop corruption and bring to an end corporate state capture.

"In fact, we are being kind in how we characterise corporate state capture. Corporate state capture is treason, when you hand over power to appoint in key positions to outside corporate interest. It’s treason, that’s what it is," he said.

President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane Zuma, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and the controversial Gupta family were all fingered in the state capture report released by the then public protector, Thuli Madonsela, in 2016.

Madonsela recommended the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate further and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a retired judge to oversee the commission as Zuma was too implicated to do so

Zuma has since unsuccessfully challenged Madonsela's recommendation that Mogoeng appoint the judge.

