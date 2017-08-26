State capture leading to ruin: Jonas

File: Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says the country is in a leadership vacuum. Photo: supplied

JOHANNESBURG - A combination of unemployment, corruption and state capture is leading South Africa to economic ruin, according to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Speaking at a youth forum discussion on state capture organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation in Johannesburg on Saturday, Jonas said South Africa needed to think beyond the ANC.

Jonas -- whom President Jacob Zuma fired along with finance minister Pravin Gordhan -- said the leadership vacuum was not unique to South Africa.

#StateCapture Jonas says credible leadership is key in attracting investors etc — malungelo booi (@malungelob) August 26, 2017

#StateCapture Jonas says look at whats happening in the mining sector. The capture of the state is now beginnings to influence the sector — malungelo booi (@malungelob) August 26, 2017

ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom said he would continue speaking out against state capture because it affected the poor.

Hanekom has been censured for declaring his intention to vote against Zuma in the recent motion of no confidence, with the ANC threatening to remove him as head of its disciplinary committee.

South Africans should not forget how Gordhan was dismissed as finance minister, Hanekom said.

eNCA