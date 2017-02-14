State of the Nation speech to be debated

File. More fireworks are expected in Parliament on Tuesday, as MPs gear up to debate the State of the Nation Address. Photo: Flickr.com/GovernmentZA

CAPE TOWN - A joint sitting of Parliament is set to debate President Jacob Zuma’s State of the National Address on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zuma delivered his address last Thursday, amid chaos in the National Assembly.

Violence erupted when members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) were forcibly removed after repeatedly interrupting the president.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also walked out.

Today's debate begins at 2pm local time.

Zuma will respond to the issues raised, on Thursday.

