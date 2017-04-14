STATEMENT: Police investigate threats against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

File: Former African Union Chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is one of the frontrunners to succeed Jacob Zuma. Photo: eNCA / Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating threats against former AU leader, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Police confirmed media reports on Friday that Dlamini-Zuma, is getting extra protection.

WATCH: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a member of a special type

SAPS spokesperson Sally de Beer says, "Further protection is being provided to the former African Union Chairperson informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person."

"The SAPS will not discuss or deliberate on any details of the security afforded to Dr Dlamini-Zuma, or in relation to the mentioned threat and security assessment, that in itself would constitute a breach of security."

eNCA