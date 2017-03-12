Steenhuisen calls out Mbete over unpaid Speaker's Ball bills

File: Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete reacts during an answering of questions session. DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has accused Mbete of bringing the office of the Speaker into disrepute. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has released a press statement condemning the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete for her tardiness in paying service providers.

Steenhuisen said, "I have reliably been informed that none of the service providers that worked on The Speaker’s Ball, a post-SONA event hosted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, have been paid in full.

"Some service providers have not received any payment for the event which was held at a five-star hotel in Camps Bay on 9 February.

"The DA will be reporting the matter to Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests as we contend that Mbete has brought the Office of the Speaker into disrepute."

Steenhuisen pointed out that the DA had raised questions over who was bearing the costs of The Speaker’s Ball, which was held on 7 February, bearing in mind Treasury's commitment to cost-cutting.

He noted that ANC spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa had stated explicitly that it was not a party event.

Steenhuisen pointed out that the sourcing company for management of the event purported "to be acting on behalf of Baleka Mbete and Nkuli Kgositsile, both of whom were personally involved in planning the event."

He said he had been informed that legal action could now be pending against Mbete.

The DA Chief Whip said the Speaker's "failure to pay her accounts has placed businesses in distress. This ugly affair is symptomatic of a self-indulgent, opulent ANC leadership that holds honest, hard-working South Africans in contempt."

He noted that as the event was "held in the name of the Speaker, who is indeed the representative of Parliament," Mbete had "disgraced the Office of the Speaker and, by extension, the Legislature," as "tarnishing the name of the Speaker is no different to tarnishing the institution itself."

Steenhuisen called on Mbete to settle her dues immediately, failing which she should be called to account to Parliament.

eNCA