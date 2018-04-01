Steenhuisen questions Maimane's term in office

File: Mmusi Maimane's term in office has become the talking point ahead of the Democratic Alliance elective congress. Photo: eNCA\Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane’s term in office is causing tension in the DA, ahead of its elective congress next weekend.

The party’s chief whip has written a scathing letter to delegates calling for a proposal to extend his tenure by two years, to be scrapped.

John Steenhuisen says the move will make it difficult for Maimane, who is running unopposed, to be held accountable.

He says the damage Jacob Zuma caused the ANC, was possible because of how long he was in power.

Political Analyst, Alexandra Leisegang says a five year term for the leader – which would also mean a five year term for the federal congress – is a problem.

"You are going to have policy changes that come up over a five year term. And if a federal congress is not sitting you can’t have the party speak to any constitutional changes or changes to policy – that’s the problem,” he says.

Steenhuisen is also reportedly fighting back over proposed changes to the DA’s national management committee – a body tasked with the day-to-day running of the party.

Proposals suggest senior party leaders should be able to co-opt committee members as they see fit.

