Ster Kinekor, Nu Metro face collusion charges

  • South Africa
File: Ster-Kinekor and Nu-Metro are accused of engaging in market allocation, stemming from a disagreement over operations at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront shopping complex. Photo: numetro

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the country’s biggest cinema chains will appear before the Competition Commission on Monday for alleged collusion.

Ster-Kinekor and Nu-Metro are accused of engaging in market allocation, stemming from a disagreement over operations at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront shopping complex.

The matter went to court, but the two cinema giants settled out of court, agreeing that Nu Metro would only show commercial films, while Ster-Kinekor could only show subtitled or art movies.

Now, the commission is of the view the agreement amounted to market allocation and wants to fine Ster-Kinekor 10 percent of its annual turnover.

