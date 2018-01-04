Steve Biko's son in court for assaulting wife

File: Hlumelo Biko briefly appeared in court on Thursday. His wife Sandisiwe accused him of domestic violence. Photo: Gallo / Leon Sadiki

CAPE TOWN – Anti-apartheid struggle icon Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele’s son, Hlumelo Biko, made his first brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Biko's wife, Sandisiwe, has accused him of domestic violence.

The couple has been married for two years.

Biko is facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has been released on a warning after he handed himself over to police on Tuesday.

His attorney says he won’t comment on the details surrounding the charge.

“The allegations being made will only become known to us once we have a right of access to the police docket, which is at a later stage. At this point in time, we want to put it out there that he vehemently denies having committed any assault,” lawyer Roy Barendse said.

"The case is sub judice. We know that certain allegations have been made against him by his family. We will deal with those allegations when the appropriate time arrives."

eNCA