Stop putting pressure on NEC to get rid of Zuma: Mantashe

JOHANNESBURG - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has urged South Africans to stop putting pressure on the newly elected ANC NEC to get rid of President Jacob Zuma.

Mantashe was speaking at a ceremony honouring late Communist Party leader Joe Slovo in Soweto, on Saturday.

"It is easy to say there is a new leadership and therefore the ANC must do this. It is not as simple as that. It is about having that new leadership as part of broader programme of ratification, but if you are going to put that leadership and expert it to be messiah you are setting it for failure," says Mantashe.

"After the Nasrec conference Bishop Mokgoba said we must remove Zuma immediately and I send a message to him as a chairperson I said to him Bishop this loud hailing at the ANC makes our life difficult for us inside the ANC. Because once you loud hail the ANC it closes it ranks. Once you shout at it closes it ranks it stop listening. I want to appeal comrades please give this new NEC an opportunity to deal with the challenges facing the ANC," he says.

eNCA