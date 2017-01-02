Stork kept busy in Gauteng on New Year's Day

File: Around 120 babies were born in Gauteng after midnight. Photo: pexels.com

JOHANNESBURG - Some families across the country had new beginnings of a different kind, welcoming the first babies of the new year.



Around 120 babies were born in Gauteng after midnight.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital in Johannesburg leads the pack for Gauteng.

Staff members were kept busy, delivering 30 newborns.

Tembisa Hospital also welcomed its own group of new year's babies.

In the North West, 32 babies were welcomed.

“We are currently standing at a total of 32 new born babies in the North West province,” said health department spokesman Tebogo Lekgethwane.

The first baby was born at the Boitekong Community Health in Rustenburg. All children and their mothers were in good health.

Last year, 47 New Year’s babies were born in the province.

The Department of Home Affairs says it's modified its system to fast-track the registration of newborn babies.

It's urged parents to register their newborns within the first 30 days.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA