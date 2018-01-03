Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Storm-hit Soweto residents continue protest action

  • South Africa
File: A crèche and a home in the distance damaged by Saturday’s severe storm in Protea Glen, Soweto. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Protea Glen residents in Soweto affected by a recent severe storm have again closed off the R559 towards Randfontein.

Locals there want Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba to address them along with the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC).

Protea Glen residents claim that they have received very little assistance from government or from non-governmental organisations.

A team of engineers and inspectors will assess the damage caused by the recent storm.

The NHBRC will assess the quality of materials used to build the homes and if any wrongdoing is found, action will be taken against those involved.

The council promised to assist people affected by the deadly storm, which claimed two lives in total, to rebuild their houses.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg wants an investigation into contractors involved in building some of the houses damaged.

eNCA

