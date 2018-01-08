Storm ravaged schools in Gauteng to delay opening

File: Hundreds of learners would not attend school next Wdenesday in Gauuteng the Department of Education says a number of schools were damaged by storms and vandalism over the holidays. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – A number of schools in Gauteng won't be able to start classes on Wednesday the 17th of January, Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed.

The province's Education Department says a number of schools were damaged by storms and vandalism over the holidays.

Among them are Lenasia Secondary School, Ormonde Primary School, Buhlepark Primary School, Krugersdorp High School, and Ratanda Primary School.

Four schools have also been affected in the Tshwane area.

Mabona says the department is working tirelessly to ensure the re-opening of affected schools.

“We have conducted an audit of these schools and they will be repaired in due course. The estimated cost of repairing the schools is R140 million,” reads the statement released by the department.

eNCA