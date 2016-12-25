Stormy weather expected throughout Christmas Day

File: The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services says that it is already on high alert for possible floods in the city. Photo: Reuters / China Daily

JOHANNESBURG - Most of South Africa has woken up to a wet and stormy Christmas Day.

Forecasters are warning of showers and thunderstorms on Christmas.

The forecast covers parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State, Limpopo and North West.

Temperatures dropped in some parts of the country but Cape Town remained bright and sunny as predicted by experts on Sunday.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said that it was already on high alert for possible floods in the city.

The City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would will monitor low laying areas including informal settlements.

“The hardest hit will be the people within the 189 informal settlements, we are monitoring those areas to make sure that if there is a need for us to evacuate people,” said Mulaudzi.

“The message is that people need to monitor the water levels in those areas.”

Motorists have also been advised to be cautious as roads are expected to be wet and slippery.

“Most importantly, motorists should avoid flooded roads and bridges because we have seen in the last few months that we have had a lot of rains and we have seen motorists trying to take a chance to cross flooded areas,” said Mulaudzi.

“We advise motorists that if the area is flooded, they should use alternative routes.”

eNCA