Striking workers wait for feedback from Nelson Mandela Bay

PORT ELIZABETH - Protest action is under way in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal workers have gathered on Govan Mbeki Avenue outside SAMWU and IMATU offices as they eagerly wait for the response of the Municipality to their memorandum of demands they handed to the acting City Manager on Friday #eNCA pic.twitter.com/Cwz4azZEe5— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 18, 2018
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Spokesperson says officials will be meeting at 1pm to write up a response to the strikers memorandum of demands #eNCA pic.twitter.com/u6joaYZdTd— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 18, 2018
Municipal workers are demanding back pay for long service bonuses, a wage review and the reinstatement of suspended workers.
Last week, services were thrown into disarray as they downed tools.
Striking workers handed over a memorandum to the acting city manager.
Striking Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal workers memorandum handed over to the Acting City Manager #eNCA pic.twitter.com/EV76dMsohi— Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 15, 2018
They are now awaiting feedback.
eNCA
