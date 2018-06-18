Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Striking workers wait for feedback from Nelson Mandela Bay

  • South Africa
Striking Nelson Mandela Bay employees are singing and dancing outside the municipal offices. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

PORT ELIZABETH - Protest action is under way in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Municipal workers are demanding back pay for long service bonuses, a wage review and the reinstatement of suspended workers.

Last week, services were thrown into disarray as they downed tools.

Striking workers handed over a memorandum to the acting city manager.

They are now awaiting feedback.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close