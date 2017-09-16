Strong winds wreak havoc in KZN

Crane collapsed in stormy weather in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2017. Photo: Twitter: @_ArriveAlive

DURBAN - At least five people have been injured as gale force winds rip through parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including Durban and Ladysmith.

Authorities say two people are in a serious condition, and emergency services are dealing with multiple reports of damage to property.

Several trees been uprooted and flights in an out of Durban have been grounded.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will have more details on this as it unfolds.

eNCA