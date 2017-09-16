Strong winds wreak havoc in KZN

DURBAN - At least five people have been injured as gale force winds rip through parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including Durban and Ladysmith.
Authorities say two people are in a serious condition, and emergency services are dealing with multiple reports of damage to property.
Several trees been uprooted and flights in an out of Durban have been grounded.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will have more details on this as it unfolds.
Crane collapsed in stormy weather in KZN @EMERGCONTROL @kznems #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/LGn9HrmVGc— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 16, 2017
Supplied pics for wind and rain damage in #KZN pic.twitter.com/LXA0dBNrt2— KZN EMS (@kznems) September 16, 2017
Wind damage reported at King Shaka Airport @kznems #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/2Q3VOTAOeJ— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 16, 2017
eNCA
