Johannesburg, 21 March 2017 - Fifty-six years ago, 69 people were gunned down for demanding a more equitable and free South Africa for all. The Sharpeville Massacre is etched into the memory of the country’s troubled past. ​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharpeville Massacre is etched into the memory of the country’s troubled past.

While the days of such state repression are long gone, unfortunately, many South Africans still continue to fight for their dignity.

Experts warn that violence is hardwired into South Africa’s DNA.

Its for this reason, that special effort needs to be made to place rights at the top of government’s agenda.

* Watch the full video report by Nickolaus Bauer in the gallery above.

eNCA