Student back in court over R14m NSFAS 'grant'

File: Intellimali laid a charge of theft against student Sibongile Mani after she spent more than R800,000 of the money she received. Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile

JOHANNESBURG - The 28-year-old Walter Sisulu University student who erroneously received over R14-million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing theft charges.

Sibongile Mani was requested to hand herself to the Hawks Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London after it surfaced that she had allegedly spent over R800,000 on personal items that included smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in three months.

After her first court appearance, she was released on warning.

African News Agency