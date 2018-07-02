Student who received NSFAS millions back in court

File: Sibongile Mani -- who attended Walter Sisulu University at the time -- has been charged with theft. Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile

EAST LONDON - A student who accidentally received R14-million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), is expected to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.

Sibongile Mani -- who attended Walter Sisulu University at the time -- has been charged with theft.

In 2017, Mani wrongfully received over R14-million from the state's aid scheme.

She then allegedly spent around R800,000 on personal items over three months.

The 28-year-old was released on a warning on 29 May.

The Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape confirmed in August last year that the money was mistakenly paid to the student.

NSFAS blamed the university and its service provider for the error.

