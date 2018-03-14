Shock as forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

FILE: The pupils aged seven and eight are part of the more than 80 children who were molested by a security guard at the school last year. Photo: eNCA/Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - Education authorities describe the sexual assault of two children from a Soweto school as a major setback.

The pupils -- aged seven and eight -- are part of the more than 80 children who were molested by a security guard at the school last year.

The incident took place on Monday when the investigator apparently went to prepare the victims to testify against the guard.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there’s sufficient evidence against the investigator.

“We are guided by NGOs, police and also other institutions that felt that they need to assist us," said Lesufi.

"We truly believe that we have the proper institutions to give us support, to give us guidance.

"But most importantly we got relevant evidence that we can use in court. This incident is a major setback.”

