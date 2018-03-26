Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Summons served on Zuma

  South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma has been accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer has confirmed they have received a summons for him to appear in court on April 6.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley says they are now busy preparing an application to review the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to prosecute Zuma.

The NPA announced that Zuma will face 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering for his alleged involvement in bribes related to the arms deal.

 

