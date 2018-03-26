Summons served on Zuma

File: Former president Jacob Zuma has been accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer has confirmed they have received a summons for him to appear in court on April 6.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley says they are now busy preparing an application to review the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to prosecute Zuma.

The NPA announced that Zuma will face 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering for his alleged involvement in bribes related to the arms deal.

Attorney for Jacob Zuma Michael Hulley has confirmed Zuma has been served and will appear in court on 6 April. Team Zuma is also preparing an application to review NDPP decision. No date for launch of review yet. #ZumaCharges @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 26, 2018

Zuma attorney Michael Hulley says review application of NDPP decision will be launched in Mid May. #ZumaCharges — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 26, 2018

[WATCH] Former President #JacobZuma is expected to be summoned to appear in court soon. Political Analyst Professor Dirk Kotzé brings you more details. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/dTrBqC5JZq — eNCA (@eNCA) March 26, 2018

eNCA