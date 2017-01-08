Supporters out in their numbers for #ANC105

Members of the ANC's national executive committee are ready to greet party members at the ANC's birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the pouring rain, hundreds of people have already begun streaming into the Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the African National Congress’s 105th birthday celebrations and annual January 8 statement.

Roads around the stadium have been closed off to traffic except to people attending the rally, and various law-enforcement agencies were doing stop-and-search operations.

Buses and taxis from as far away as KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State dropped off masses of people, though some remained inside the vehicles despite coaxing by ANC officials on the public address system to enter the stadium.

HAPPENING NOW: ANC supporters from across the country are being dropped off outside #Orlando Stadium. #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/qlBdm3jUXA — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: ANC faithful from across provinces stream into #OrlandoStadium, one person has confirmed "115 buses" from #KZN alone. #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/OSwiS6RE5S — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017

Soon after arriving at the stadium, some ANC supporters went straight to the sheltered areas of the stadium to avoid the continuous pouring rain.

Head of the ANC’s organising committee Fikile Mbalula took to the stage at 7.30am to greet the crowd and encourage them to be cheerful while introducing some of the performers who would entertain them.

Many ANC national executive committee members, including treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, Bathabile Dlamini, Lindiwe Zulu, Malusi Gigaba, and secretary general Gwede Mantashe were already at the stadium by 8am.

ANC leaders at the #ANC105 in Orlando Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fkOGrLJXsC — Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) January 8, 2017

The party has been garnering support for its birthday bash for the past week, doing door-to-door and walkabout campaigns, as well as holding mini-rallies in Gauteng to urge its supporters to come out in numbers and fill up the 40,000 seater stadium for the annual bash.

President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver the January 8 statement around 11am.

Africa News Agency