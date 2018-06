RUSTENBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has resigned from his seat in the provincial legislature.

This is to make way for Tebogo Job Mokgoro.

The ANC wants him to take the over the reins in the province.

Mokgoro must be an MPL before he can be elected to the position of premier.

Mahumapelo took early retirement last month after intense protests against his administration of the province.

He is, however, to stay on as the leader of the ANC in the North West.

