Surprise reception for suspected KZN wedding killer

DURBAN – A man suspected of killing two people and wounding two others at a wedding in KwaZulu-Natal this week was arrested after he was spotted hitchhiking by a constable, police said on Friday.

Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo used his own car to trace the suspect who had shot four people, two fatally, in the Makhilimba area in Eshowe on Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

“He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban. He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and when his bag was searched police found clothing with blood stains,” Gwala said.

The shooting happened during a wedding at the Mthethwa family homestead at 8pm on Wednesday. The father of the groom, Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa, 53, was shot and killed, along with Sipho Mzimela, aged 40. They died at the scene.

“The two other victims were rushed to hospital, one shot in the knee and the other in the stomach,” Gwala said.

The 27-year-old was being held at Eshowe police station on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder and was due to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised the constable for his dedication.

“The swift arrest of the suspect is commended. It shows that police are always alert and dedicated to prevent criminal activities and arrest the perpetrators of crime,” Langa said.

