Suspect accused of killing Courtney Pieters in court

  • South Africa
File: Courtney Pieters's body was found in a shallow grave in Epping, just a kilometre from her home in Elsies River. Photo: Twitter/@Artii_M

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing Courtney Pieters is due back in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The man, who was a boarder in the family's home, faces charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

His girlfriend has also been taken in for questioning.

Community members claim the girlfriend says she helped the suspect hide the child's body.

She allegedly made the comments on the day of the little girl's funeral.

Three-year-old Pieters was laid to rest on Saturday.

The toddler's body was found in a shallow grave in Epping, just a kilometre from her home in Elsies River.

