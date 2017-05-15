Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Suspect arrested in Courtney Pieters murder

  • South Africa
Community members participate in a wreath laying ceremony for Courtney Pieters. Photo: Aarti Narsee/eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday.

“Investigators who worked around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator who is responsible for the death of Courtney Pieters whose body was found on Saturday in Bofors Circle, Epping Industries led to the arrest of a suspect last night. The 40 year old suspect was arrested at Saturn Close, Salberau, Elsiesrivier,” said Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk.

Pieters had been missing for over a week when police discovered her tiny body in a shallow grave, not too far from her home in Elsies River on Saturday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on a charge of murder.

“Crimes against women and children are a top priority for the Western Cape Police and we will pursue every avenue to apprehend offenders,” Van Wyk added.

