Suspect in court in connection with Eskom murder

JOHANNESBURG - A 43-year-old man appeared briefly in the Springs Magistrate's Court this morning in connection with the murder of Eskom employee, Thembisile Yende.



Yende was found dead in her office at an Eskom substation in Springs last month. She'd been missing for almost two weeks.

A murder case was opened after a post-mortem revealed she'd suffered head injuries and bruises to her neck.

Police have declined to confirm reports that the man was an Eskom employee.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday in Carletonville.

He's been remanded in custody and will make his next court appearance on Friday.