Suspects to appear in court for death of KZN ANCYL member

  • South Africa
ANCYL logo Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DURBAN - Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of an ANC Youth League leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said police in Umlazi are investigating charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm against a suspect following Bongani Mhkize’s murder.

The youth league leader was shot dead shortly after leaving the ANC provincial conference on Saturday.

But the governing party says the killing's not politically motivated.

eNCA

