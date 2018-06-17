Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Suspects arrested for stealing hubcaps off police car at crime scene

  • South Africa
File: The SAPS's Humewood Crime Prevention Unit, the K9 Unit and PE Flying Squad worked together to apprehend three suspects for stealing the hubcaps of a police vehicle. Photo: Flickr.

PORT ELIZABETH - The South African Police Service (SAPS)'s Humewood Crime Prevention Unit, Port Elizabeth’s K9 Unit, and the Flying Squad worked together to apprehend three suspects for stealing the wheel caps off a police car on Saturday.

According to the police, a member from the SAPS's Forensics Services was on duty and returning to his vehicle after attending a crime scene on Saturday when he was informed by a member of the community that two men had stolen the hubcaps off his vehicle.

The men were seen allegedly getting into a VW Microbus.

The member of the Forensic Services followed the suspects, while requesting assistance from his colleagues.

Within minutes, members of SAPS Humewood Crime Prevention Unit, PE’s K9 Unit and the Flying Squad joined in the search.

The vehicle was spotted on the N2 and was pulled over by police.

Three suspects, aged 36, 41, and 47, were arrested and detained on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property.

The stolen hubcaps were found in the vehicle.

The suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

