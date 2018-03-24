Table Mountain lights up for TB

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and CEO of TB-HIV Care Mr Gareth Lowndes, lead the "Light up of Table Mountain for TB" as part of the Stop TB Partnership and World Health Organization's global initiative to light-up several landmarks across the world during the World TB Day.



The Stop TB Partnership and the World Health Organization have called for all well-known landmarks globally to be lit up in red on the World TB Day which is commemorated on 24 March every year to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB and urge acceleration of efforts to end the global TB epidemic.



In South Africa, Table Mountain became the choice for Light-Up Campaign due to its strategic location and visibility. This coincides with the lighting-up of other international landmarks in countries such as Geneva, Nigeria and London.



TB-HIV Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing, finding and treating TB and HIV patients.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said TB remains one of the deadliest diseases in the country.

He warns against downplaying the dangers.



“It’s amazing how this is the number one killer but how it has been ignored over a long period of time. I remember during the height of Ebola I was called by parliament three times.

One day I was sharing the platform with Prof Shabeer. He said I’m assuring you ebola is dangerous but it’s still away. If you are South African, and you want to be scared of a disease, be scared of TB. That is the one that is likely to kill you", Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.



eNCA