Taxi association calls for calm after chair's killing

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) in Johannesburg is calling for calm after its chairperson and his driver were gunned down on Thursday.

Sam Budzwa was on his way home when shots were fired at his car from two unidentified vehicles in Sandton. No arrests have been made so far and the motive of the murders is unknown.

One of the first people to respond to the scene was the spokesperson of the association, John Mnisi.

“I got a call that our members have been shot,” Minisi told eNCA.

“When I reached the scene I found the driver was dead and the paramedics were busy with the chairman. There were three in the vehicle, and the other one was injured but not dead. After 15 minutes, when they tried taking the chairman into the ambulance... he died after 5 minutes inside the ambulance."

It is reported that Budzwa had received threats in the past.

He's been escorted by police for over a year and questions are being asked about why officers were unable to protect him.

“There were police escorting them, but the police didn't even fire at the shooters who were killing our members. They just let those two vehicles drive away," said Mnisi.

Police are saying very little about the case except that they are investigating what exactly transpired a few days before the incident.

“We don’t go out and reveal all the information that we’re doing, that’s why it is very important for us to be given a space and we do our job without fear or favour,” Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

Armsta has called on its members to let the law take its course.

