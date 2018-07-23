Taxi boss gunned down in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG 23 July 2018 - Another taxi boss was murdered on Monday, this time in Gauteng. eNCA's Lindokuhle Xulu was at the scene earlier and joins us now from Alexandra.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Another taxi boss was murdered on Monday, this time in Gauteng.

In Alexandra, Johannesburg, a taxi owner was gunned down in broad daylight.

Nothing was taken from him, and police say the motive for the killing is still unclear.

This comes two days after another deadly shooting in KwaZulu Natal where 11 people were killed and 4 more hospitalised.

The Ivory Park Taxi Association says they are confused about the murder of their members in the province. Two escaped unharmed when their combi came under fire. The men were returning to Gauteng from a funeral of their colleague.

The vehicle had 17 occupants in the taxi and over 250 bullets were fired. The association says the attack has left them angry and confused.

“We as the Ivory Park Taxi association we don’t have any conflict with any other association either or a route dispute," said Johannes Mkhonza, chairperson of the association.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) also wants answers. It says there should be an arrest soon, and the associations’ operating permit should be stripped.

“We need to eradicate those some that are doing it," Phillip Taaibosc, chairperson of Santaco said.

