Taxi boss allegedly killed while under police escort

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) on Friday said that its chairperson and one other member were shot dead in Marlboro, while the third member is fighting for life in hospital.

The three were short in Sandton on Thursday.

Armsta spokesperson John Mnisi said Themba Sam Budza and member Fani Ramatfwane were gunned down while travelling home from a meeting while under police escort.

"We don't what is the motive of the shooting, my understanding was that two cars came and started shooting at them and the police were there but they didn't do anything," said Mnisi.

A third taxi association member survived the shooting and was recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela confirmed the shooting of three people but could not say whether they are in the taxi business.

"Two people were shot dead in Marlboro but we don't know the suspects and also the motive of the shooting," said Makhubela.

He also denied information that the victims were under police escort.

"We do not have that information and it remains unclear if this was taxi violence or pure crime. Murder and attempted murder cases had been opened," said Makhubela.

African News Agency