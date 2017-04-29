Taxi driver from fiery crash buried

21 April 2017 - Up to 20 school children were killed when a taxi collided head-on with a truck on the R25 between Bronkhorstpruit in Gauteng and Verena in Mpumalanga. Photo: ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd

JOHANNESBURG - The driver of the minibus transporting pupils in last week's horror crash outside Bronkhorstspruit was buried in Wolvenkop, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The taxi driven by Begana Amos Mnguni collided with a truck near Verena then exploded into flames, burning many of its passengers beyond recognition.

Eighteen of the 20 people who died were children from two schools.

Officials hope to find out on Tuesday how much progress has been made in the use of DNA records to identify the schoolchildren.

The driver of the minibus taxi in the Brokohonspruit crash was laid to rest this morning in a highly emotional funeral service #TaxiCrash — Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) April 29, 2017

Speaker after speaker at Mguni's funeral reiterated their horror at the gravity of the crash.

"We are pained, the way they died makes the pain even worse," said one.

The SA National Taxi Council)(Santaco) said the taxi had met all required safety standards so that was not a cause of the crash.

While police are still investigating, witnesses suggest the taxi driver turned in front of an oncoming truck after underestimating its speed.

Officials caution against blaming Mnguni for the collision.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: We can never be judgmental in our approach ... [or] bear hatred towards the family. We must work together till the last body is buried."

Government officials say plans are under way to bury the children who died in the crash once their identities have been fully determined.

eNCA