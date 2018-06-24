Taxi drivers to protest against JMPD for impounding taxis

File: A taxi association in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg says it will strike on Monday. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

JOHANNESBURG – A taxi association in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg says it will strike on Monday.

This comes after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded more than 500 minibus taxis during Operation Buya Mthetho.

The JMPD launched the operation earlier this year.

“These taxis were found to be in a very poor condition and were unroadworthy. Some were found to have licence discs that expired in 2012. Some had discs that indicated dishwasher repairs while others had newspaper clippings as discs on the windscreens,” said JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar.

Minnaar said taxi drivers were stopped because some were driving on the emergency lane while other drove on the wrong side of the road.

“The operation is ongoing and intensified. The officers should not stop doing what is expected of them to protect commuters from unroadworthy and unlicensed taxis,” added JMPD chief, David Tembe.

Minnaar said commuters in Alexandra and Joburg CBD might be affected.

eNCA